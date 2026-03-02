THIS:
Mehdi Hasan has two modes: “offended you question Muslims loyalty” and “threatening you with fifth-column Muslim terrorism” https://t.co/tT2XJl9qgu
— tantum (@QuasLacrimas) March 2, 2026
THIS:
Mehdi Hasan has two modes: “offended you question Muslims loyalty” and “threatening you with fifth-column Muslim terrorism” https://t.co/tT2XJl9qgu
— tantum (@QuasLacrimas) March 2, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.