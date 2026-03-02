THEY DON’T LIKE AMERICANS:
Obama was droning American citizens and the left didn’t bat an eye but Trump takes out one of the worst regimes in the world and they act like he stomped a kitten lmao
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 2, 2026
THEY DON’T LIKE AMERICANS:
Obama was droning American citizens and the left didn’t bat an eye but Trump takes out one of the worst regimes in the world and they act like he stomped a kitten lmao
— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 2, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.