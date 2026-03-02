STAND BY: Trump tells CNN the ‘big wave’ is yet to come in war with Iran.

“We’re knocking the crap out of them,” Trump told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “I think it’s going very well. It’s very powerful. We’ve got the greatest military in the world and we’re using it.”

Trump addressed a wide range of topics in the interview, including the expected length of the conflict, his surprise at Iran’s widespread retaliation and the country’s expected succession plan.

On how long the war might last, the president said, “I don’t want to see it go on too long. I always thought it would be four weeks. And we’re a little ahead of schedule.”

Asked if the US is doing more beyond the military assault to help the Iranian people regain control of their country from the regime, Trump said, “Yes.”

“We are indeed. But right now we want everyone staying inside. It’s not safe out there.”

And it’s about to get even less safe, the president said.

“We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon.”