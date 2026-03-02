21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS:
A bomb shelter based dating app is the most Israeli thing I’ve ever heard of
I love Jews so much lmao https://t.co/k6V3DssQQf
— Jacob L (@JacobL1994_) March 1, 2026
21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS:
A bomb shelter based dating app is the most Israeli thing I’ve ever heard of
I love Jews so much lmao https://t.co/k6V3DssQQf
— Jacob L (@JacobL1994_) March 1, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.