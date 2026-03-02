SEVENTH CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS:
Iranian state media depicts Khamenei in “heaven” with his 72 virgins.
They’re all underage little girls.
Absolutely depraved. pic.twitter.com/JiPsNoxGK3
— The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) March 2, 2026
This may be more like what the Ayatollah be receiving:
Or perhaps this:
BREAKING
Sun Maid says they can't keep up with the demand with issuing 72 raisins to recently eliminated IRGC terrorists. pic.twitter.com/6Pp2MCp7an
— The Mossad: Satirical and Awesome (@TheMossadIL) March 1, 2026