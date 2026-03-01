ON TONIGHT’S TOP GEAR, THE STIG POWER TESTS JAGUAR’S NEW RECREATION OF THEIR LEGENDARY D-TYPE THAT WON LE MONS IN 1957!

Much like Anheuser-Busch producing a Super Bowl commercial with Clydesdales, eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird,” and good ole boys rather than Dylan Mulveney, presumably Tata Motors, the Indian company that owns Jaguar is reissuing some of their classics and inviting drivers like Ben Collins to film road tests for YouTube in the hopes that they can put this 2024 monstrosity behind them:

From December: Report: Executive Who Spearheaded Jaguar’s Woke Genderbender Rebrand Fired, Escorted Out of Building by Security.