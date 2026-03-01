ITS ORIGIN AND PURPOSE, STILL A TOTAL MYSTERY: 3 dead, 14 injured in Austin shooting; suspect identity confirmed as Senegal national.
Three people are dead and 14 others are injured following a mass shooting at Buford’s on West 6th Street early Sunday, officials said. The suspect was fatally shot by police officers at the scene.
CBS News has confirmed the identity of the suspect as Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized American citizen born in Senegal.
The FBI is now involved with the investigation into the shooting, authorities confirmed at a press conference around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
It takes Austin’s CBS affiliate 16 paragraphs to get to these details:
NEW: Texas gunman, who killed 2 and injured 14 at a bar, identified as Ndiaga Diagne, a U.S. citizen born in Senegal.
Diagne was wearing a shirt that said "Property of Allah" with an undershirt referring to Iran, according to multiple sources.
BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained a photo of the Austin, TX mass shooter, armed & wearing a sweater that says “Property of Allah”. He has not been identified by authorities, but multiple federal law enforcement sources tell FOX he is a 53-year-old naturalized US citizen who was… pic.twitter.com/YjyT8sIuBr
