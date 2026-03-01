ITS ORIGIN AND PURPOSE, STILL A TOTAL MYSTERY: 3 dead, 14 injured in Austin shooting; suspect identity confirmed as Senegal national.

Three people are dead and 14 others are injured following a mass shooting at Buford’s on West 6th Street early Sunday, officials said. The suspect was fatally shot by police officers at the scene.

CBS News has confirmed the identity of the suspect as Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized American citizen born in Senegal.

The FBI is now involved with the investigation into the shooting, authorities confirmed at a press conference around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.