I’M SORRY, GIVEN HOW LONG IT TOOK TO BUILD UP OUR MIDDLE EAST ARMADA, THE PROTESTORS COULD HAVE AT LEAST ASSEMBLED SOME GIANT PAPIER-MÂCHÉ PUPPETS:

These are all Communists. Not "people who are to my left are commies." Actual Communists. Just search for CUNY Internationalist Clubs and the other names on those signs. Communism is a cult without a God. It demands your entire life in service to them. You're seeing that there… pic.twitter.com/7HYu4Mzmob — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 1, 2026

Tweet continues, “Communism is a cult without a God. It demands your entire life in service to them. You’re seeing that there are a lot of Communists out there who are dedicated to destroying the country.”

Including feminist and clean energy icon Jane Fonda, who is all-in to mourn the oil-rich mullahs:

I appreciate Jane Fonda taking the time to come down from her multi million dollar house in the hills to tell all the Iranian people why their liberation is a bad thing pic.twitter.com/FOpo1s9KnF — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 1, 2026

UPDATE: