I’M SORRY, GIVEN HOW LONG IT TOOK TO BUILD UP OUR MIDDLE EAST ARMADA, THE PROTESTORS COULD HAVE AT LEAST ASSEMBLED SOME GIANT PAPIER-MÂCHÉ PUPPETS:
These are all Communists. Not "people who are to my left are commies." Actual Communists. Just search for CUNY Internationalist Clubs and the other names on those signs.
Communism is a cult without a God. It demands your entire life in service to them. You're seeing that there… pic.twitter.com/7HYu4Mzmob
— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 1, 2026
Tweet continues, “Communism is a cult without a God. It demands your entire life in service to them. You’re seeing that there are a lot of Communists out there who are dedicated to destroying the country.”
Including feminist and clean energy icon Jane Fonda, who is all-in to mourn the oil-rich mullahs:
I appreciate Jane Fonda taking the time to come down from her multi million dollar house in the hills to tell all the Iranian people why their liberation is a bad thing pic.twitter.com/FOpo1s9KnF
— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 1, 2026
UPDATE:
It will never not be hilarious that the same retarded, SSRI-gobbling weirdos who walked around dressed as handmaidens are now collectively wetting themselves because Donald Trump killed the guy who literally made women walk around dressed as handmaidens. pic.twitter.com/GeUz9Qe1JU
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 1, 2026