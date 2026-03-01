ANOTHER AUSTERE RELIGIOUS SCHOLAR MOURNED BY THE WAPO: WashPost Touts Khamenei as Man With an ‘Easy Smile’ and Love of ‘Poetry.’

In the wake of Iranian Supreme Leader Aylatollah Khamenei coming down with a killer headache after getting a U.S. warhead on his forehead, on Saturday, The Washington Post published one of their infamous glowing remembrances of Islamic terrorists. The paper fondly remembered the brutal Islamic dictator as a “avuncular figure” with an “easy smile” and love for “Persian poetry.”

Readers might remember when The Post fluffed up the former leader of ISIS as an “austere religious scholar”; well, they back at it again with Khamenei in their obituary titled: “Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, is dead at 86.”

The sub-headline brushed over Khamenei’s authoritarian rule: “He played a behind-the-scenes role in Iran’s Islamic revolution, served as president in the 1980s and dominated the country for more than three decades.”

“Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Shiite Muslim cleric who played a behind-the-scenes role in Iran’s Islamic revolution, served two terms as president in the 1980s and dominated the country for more than three decades as supreme leader, was killed Saturday as Israel and the United States launched a joint attack on Iran. He was 86,” wrote William Branigin.