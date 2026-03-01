IS THE NEW YORK TIMES A LIBERAL NEWSPAPER? OF COURSE IT IS:
It really is shameful this keeps happening. https://t.co/JAywlOycpo
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 1, 2026
(Classical reference in headline.)
IS THE NEW YORK TIMES A LIBERAL NEWSPAPER? OF COURSE IT IS:
It really is shameful this keeps happening. https://t.co/JAywlOycpo
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 1, 2026
(Classical reference in headline.)
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.