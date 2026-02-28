ROGER SIMON: Hope Was ALWAYS on the way.

Many had come to doubt President Trump’s assurance weeks ago to the brave Iranian freedom fighters that “help is on the way.” I admit I had moments I waffled over that time, though my wife, a stalwart, disabused me of them.

But Operation Epic Fury—called Roaring Lion by the Israelis and now roaring—appears to have been months in the most meticulous planning.

Now we know. Don’t doubt Trump. He’s a man of his word. The doubters, myself included to the small extent I was, can eat the requisite crow.

One way is to admit the truth: Donald Trump is no normal president. He is a historical figure of enormous proportions.

Of course, the naysayers came out almost immediately, from Ro Khanna to Tucker Carlson. Most were predictable. Trump is a slave of Israel. Trump isn’t America First, etc. Some claim Trump did not spell out his intentions when he certainly did, with total clarity, during his eight-minute speech announcing the attack.

It’s called regime change!

Whether these people were lying or simply deaf, dumb, and blind is hard to say.

The new MSM flagship, Axios, is already raising the flag for “off ramps” with the war not even a day old.

None of these, pols or media, that I know of, had spent much time, if any, with torture victims from Tehran’s Evin Prison as Sheryl and I had. These former democracy demonstrators’ faces looked like Picasso’s from the Cubist period, cheekbones bashed in, eyes plucked out, relatives and friends having died in jail. I would like to think that if the naysayers had seen them, they would sing a different song, but I doubt it. They prefer to preserve the mullahs’ rule for their own partisan or psychologically disturbed purposes.

The military operations should be successful, perhaps more quickly than many predict, but the major question is not whether the US and Israel can succeed at war against a weakened opponent. It is what happens after. Can a new Iran be built?

It’s up to the Iranians, almost everyone, including our government, is saying. I take their point. But you’ll have to excuse me if I put an asterisk.