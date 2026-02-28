February 28, 2026

CAPTAIN OF THE SOMALI PIRATES HAS THOUGHTS:

Fair enough; this one has being going on since 1979:

I know he’s just turned 86, but I’d love to get a quote from Ted Koppel about today’s events: Feb. 28, 2026: The Day Trump Paid the Mullahs Back — and Gave Persians a Chance.

Posted at 8:14 pm by Ed Driscoll