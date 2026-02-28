MARK STEYN: Persian Carpet-Bombing.

Israeli media report that he’s pushing up daisycutters. If it is correct that the US waited till every senior figure was attending the Spectre board meeting and then took them out in a single strike, that would be a remarkable start to any war. Whether or not the Islamic Republic’s leadership have gone to their virgins, in retaliation Tehran seems to be targeting Nigel Farage’s Reform UK leadership at their global HQ in Dubai:

Reform Treasurer Nick Candy today told how his hotel ‘shook’ as a devastating barrage of Iranian missiles and drones rained down on Dubai. The billionaire property developer was on one of the upper floors of the Bulgari Resort in Jumeria Bay, Dubai, when one of a series of missiles struck.

The Reform Deputy Leader’s squeeze is also under barrage in Dubai.

The ayatollahs have also struck the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, and killed at least one person in strikes on the Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait. There are conflicting reports of forty dead after the USAF hit a girls’ primary school, which is sure to go down well with Ilhan Omar and other child-care specialists. On the other hand, a view from the streets: