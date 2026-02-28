REPORT:

Senior officials in Israel were informed:

Khamenei has been eliminated. His body was recovered from the ruins of his palace. — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) February 28, 2026

UPDATE:

Dawg we parked the entire armada in your front yard how was this a surprise https://t.co/WYTL1k3fZn — Fatherguy Everyman (@thecathguy) February 28, 2026

MORE: