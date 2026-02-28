REPORT:
Senior officials in Israel were informed:
Khamenei has been eliminated. His body was recovered from the ruins of his palace.
— Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) February 28, 2026
Dawg we parked the entire armada in your front yard how was this a surprise https://t.co/WYTL1k3fZn
— Fatherguy Everyman (@thecathguy) February 28, 2026
An American official to Fox News: It is estimated that along with Khamenei, another 5–10 senior Iranian leaders were killed.
— Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) February 28, 2026