NOAH POLLACK: “One of Trump’s greatest legacies will be how he blew up a half-century of western diffidence, restraint, and failure on terrorism.”

Blowing up a half-century of western diffidence, restraint, and failure is pretty much Trump’s wheelhouse, as Glenn wrote in 2022: Donald Trump and America’s New Class War.