NOT ANTI-WAR, JUST ON THE OTHER SIDE:
Rooting against the US men's ice hockey team and now rooting for Iran: it's been a banner week for the "resistance."
— Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 28, 2026
Team Bulwark having a morning. https://t.co/qMIHoN9t8k
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 28, 2026
The remnants of the Weekly Standard are likely still processing it all:
Imagine taking a time machine back to 2001 and telling these guys that the Apprentice host will be the one to bomb Iran. pic.twitter.com/hjMLheM6YH
— 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) February 28, 2026
As are the remnants of the Obama administration:
Just seeing your impotent virtual spittle is reason enough for me. https://t.co/hiPcpWkPnS
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 28, 2026
Ben’s pallets-of-cash plan was working so well… https://t.co/1yMg5d2zi9
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 28, 2026
And the gang at M-SNOW:
Comrade Q-Tip is having an exceptionally bad day. https://t.co/S79vy1cQEh
— Will Collier (@willcollier) February 28, 2026
Plus, strange new respect for Tucker from the establishment left:
MAGA divide — Tucker Carlson tells me the attack on Iran is “absolutely disgusting and evil.” pic.twitter.com/1zz8YNGY2r
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 28, 2026
As Steve tweets:
Who knows how this campaign ends, but it sure began with yuge numbers of butthurt Obama jagoffs. So we have that going for us, which is nice.
— Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) February 28, 2026