GREAT MOMENTS IN GASLIGHTING:

What is she talking about? CBS has been taking aim against the right for decades.

CBS the network of Dan Rather, who fabricated paperwork to smear Bush.

The network of Gayle King, who goes on vacation with the Obamas and donates to Dems.

The network that backed a Hamas simp. https://t.co/SKw7sjcEyT — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 27, 2026

“We’ve been told to aim our reporting at a particular part of the political spectrum. Honestly, I don’t know how to do that.” Really? Because over the decades Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, Katie Couric, John Dickerson, and Scott Pelley have been masters at it.