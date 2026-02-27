February 27, 2026

GREAT MOMENTS IN GASLIGHTING:

“We’ve been told to aim our reporting at a particular part of the political spectrum. Honestly, I don’t know how to do that.” Really? Because over the decades Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, Katie Couric, John Dickerson, and Scott Pelley have been masters at it.

Posted at 8:14 pm by Ed Driscoll