RICH LOWRY: Candace Owens hits new low with ‘depraved’ Erika Kirk conspiracy madness.

Usually, conspiracy theories spring up around assassinations that are hard to fathom, or have some ambiguity about them.

It is clear that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in killing JFK, but it’s understandable that there have been questions about the event.

It is the depraved achievement of Candace Owens to make a bonkers true-crime drama, with all sorts of mysteries and twists, out of an open-and-shut murder case.

Kirk’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson, had a motive, left a trail of damning evidence, and confessed to multiple people.

To dismiss all this and call for Erika Kirk to be frog-marched into a police station is so mad, it makes Owens’ conviction that both the moon landing and dinosaurs are fake look well-grounded by comparison.

It is a symptom of our time that such malevolent buffoonery is rewarded with a huge audience.

It’s impossible to discredit Owens because she’s not in the credibility business to begin with.