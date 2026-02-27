FOR CERTAIN REPUBLICANS, THAT’S A MIGHTY BIG IF: If GOP Wants To Win The Midterms, They Need To Pass The SAVE Act. “While Trump’s policies are really popular, the Republicans in Congress themselves are not that popular and Trump isn’t on the ballot. So you’ve got Dems all jacked up to … vote against Republicans, but what Republicans need to do is to deliver on the things they said they were going to do.”