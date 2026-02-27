MINNESOTA NOT-SO-NICE: Hoplophobic Harridans Plan to Protest Minnesota High School Clays Fundraiser This Weekend… Here’s What You Can Do.

You read that right. A bunch of teenagers who like to shoot clays for sport and are conducting a fundraiser for their club will likely face a passel of hoplophobic harridans and a sprinkling of hen-pecked beta males this weekend. These scolds think that’s the perfect venue to scream about “gun violence,” as if these kids are somehow the equivalent gang-bangers that turn cities like Minneapolis into war zones.

It’s odd that these gun-haters never pull these stunts in crime-ridden urban neighborhoods, isn’t it?

Nothing says “imminent threat to society” quite like a 16-year-old in safety glasses yelling “Pull!” before busting a clay bird. We’ve all seen the shocking videos of these clean-cut trap and skeet shooters looting convenience stores, robbing pedestrians or carjacking big city residents with their 12-gauge pump shotguns, right?

Let’s get real for a second. High school trap shooting is statistically one of the safest sports out there. Safer than football, wrestling, cheerleading and pretty much everything else including P.E. class. Zero school killing sprees have been carried out by a school trap team member. These kids are drilling discipline, focus, responsibility, and—gasp!—proper firearm safety under strict adult supervision. It’s a lifeline for some bookish types who’d otherwise warm the bench in other sports, giving nerds, quieter kids, and future engineers a place to shine, build confidence, and learn that tools aren’t toys. To say nothing for young people with disabilities.

But we can’t have that, can we? Because guns are icky. And scary. So instead of cheering on kids who are literally doing everything right, these lame lefties choose to harass teens and their families at a fundraiser to support their sport. Because nothing screams “protect the children” like intimidating actual children who are just trying to pay for ammo and targets.

So here’s the play for Minnesota gun owners and normal humans within driving distance: show up this Sunday.