WATERGATE WAS A THREAT TO OUR REPUBLIC BECAUSE REASONS, BUT THIS IS DIFFERENT BECAUSE SHUT UP:

Joe Biden’s FBI spying on Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Susie Wiles — and even listening to her phone calls with her lawyer! — makes Watergate look like jaywalking.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Secretary Noem just revealed @ElonMusk helped find that a few DHS staffers installed SPYWARE on her phone and computer, as well as on the devices of of other political hires

These people need to be JAILED! There HAVE to be consequences, or they’ll keep doing it!… pic.twitter.com/tjhnZyPnEP

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2026