THE NEW SPACE RACE: NASA shakes up leadership of human spaceflight program in wake of critical Starliner report. “The agency announced today (Feb. 26) that Joel Montalbano and Dana Hutcherson will serve as acting associate administrator for the Space Operations Mission Directorate (SOMD) and acting program manager of the Commercial Crew Program (CCP), respectively. They will both take charge immediately.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.