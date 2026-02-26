MINNESOTA NOT-SO-NICE: Flailing DFL Reboots an Expansive Gun Control Agenda Including Sweeping New Bans. “The bills, HF 3434, SF 3681, HF 3433, HF 3402 and HF 3407, have only received first readings and committee referrals but the breadth of the package signals antigun Democrats in the Land of 10,000 Lakes intend to restore Gov. Tim Waltz’s stalled gun control push from last fall and drive it into a session-long pressure campaign.”