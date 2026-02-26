BOEING: F-47 Still ‘Doing Exceptionally Well,’ on Track for 2028 Flight.

Then-Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin first articulated the 2028 goal for the F-47’s first flight in September 2025

Now, roughly half a year closer to that target, White said that the timeline remains on track. He also praised Boeing’s work to invest in the F-47; despite a rocky period in recent years with its commercial aviation business and KC-46 Pegasus refueler, Boeing so far appeared to stay ahead of problems with the F-47.

“Boeing has done a really good job of ramping up the personnel piece,” White said. “In the early phases of these programs … you typically watch the personnel ramp against the timeline and activities you have to have to get done. They’ve done very well with that.”