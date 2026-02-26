DAVID HARSANYI: Yes, Democrats are crazy.
Anyone with a functioning moral compass is horrified by the thought of the government seizing confused children from parents and allowing strangers to mutilate their bodies via “gender-affirming care,” a perverse euphemism for plying children with puberty blockers or hormones, or worse.
During the State of the Union, President Donald Trump proposed that “no state can be allowed to rip children from their parents’ arms and transition them to a new gender against the parents’ will. Who can believe that we’re even talking about it?” Republicans then stood and clapped when the president introduced Sage Blair, a teenager who the state of Virginia allowed to “transition” while hiding it from her parents. Democrats sat, as they would for most of the president’s speech. “Look, nobody stands up,” Trump said, pointing to the minority party. “These people are crazy.”
Yes, they are. I’m positive most of the politicians sitting on the Democrats’ side of the congressional divide during the State of the Union recognize that children don’t have the maturity, much less the magical ability to choose a gender. I’m sure most of them would be distressed if one of their own demanded to be identified by the wrong sex and asked to be mutilated. But they’re all members of a political party that’s been captured by fringe social science quackery and militant factions of unhinged activists. Democratic Party candidates who fail to embrace gender pseudoscience probably aren’t going to win primaries. And that’s crazy.
You may believe Trump is wrong on issues. You may find him boorish. But most of his rhetoric falls well within the normie American patriotic tradition. The same can't be said of Democrats. https://t.co/XGQvoS57Kl via @dcexaminer
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 26, 2026
For a strong arm robber, they can kneel.
But they can’t stand for American citizens. pic.twitter.com/V0ncPYZvhR
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 25, 2026