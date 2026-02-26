#HIMTOO? World Economic Forum boss quits after review of Epstein links.
The president and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Borge Brende, has resigned after a review into his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The forum ordered an independent review into Brende over his ties to the disgraced financier following the release of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice.
Brende has acknowledged he dined with Epstein three times between 2018 and 2019 and communicated with him by email and text, but said he was “completely unaware” of his past criminal activity.
2018, huh? Katie Couric, Woody Allen, and George Stephanopoulos Attended Party With Epstein After 2008 Conviction.
Top media figures dined with Jeffrey Epstein after he served 13 months in jail following a plea in which he pleaded guilty to two counts of prostitution in 2008. He had been accused of molesting dozens of girls.
Epstein was arrested on July 6 and charged with sex trafficking; authorities said nude photographs of underage girls were found in his New York mansion after he was arrested.
Katie Couric, George Stephanopoulos, Woody Allen, and Chelsea Handler were among the media and Hollywood figures who dined with Epstein at his house in New York City in 2010, reported the Daily Beast in 2011. The event? A party for Epstein’s friend Prince Andrew, at the time the fourth in line for the throne in Britain.
And once again:
Oops.
Another torpedo circled back and hit a globalist. Now we see why the deep state never "released the files". Lol. All Trump had to do was call it a hoax and Dems let their TDS override their protection racket. @TaraServatius @instapundit
— Ralph Cassitto (@RgCassi) February 26, 2026