CONSTITUENT SERVICE: Oregon Dems vote against notifying ICE when illegal immigrant felons are released from jail. “Under Oregon’s sanctuary state statute, known as the ‘Sanctuary Promise,’ local and state law enforcement are forbidden from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, including ICE detainers. The state has repeatedly released illegal immigrants charged with serious felony crimes, including murder, kidnapping, child rape, and illicit drug distribution, into the public after refusing to notify federal authorities. Many of them have reoffended.”