Over a quarter million federal jobs reduced in 2025 from nearly two dozen agencies.

As a result of a concerted effort by the second Trump administration to reduce the size of the civilian federal workforce, the total staff of 23 of the largest executive-branch agencies shrunk by roughly 3% in the first half of 2025, with 144,000 additional jobs cut by year’s end.

The numbers come from a newly released report from the Government Accountability Office, which was tasked with tracking staffing changes across 24 federal agencies in the first half of last year. One agency did not provide the requested data, so data from 23 agencies is included in the report.

The president issued several executive orders in the first few months of 2025 directing much of the executive branch to trim its workforce, as well as a memorandum that put a hiring freeze on federal civilian employees. (The memorandum did include exemptions for the military, immigration enforcement, national security and public safety positions.)

Despite several ongoing lawsuits challenging the reduction in force, altogether, the 23 agencies shrunk by a total of more than 134,000 employees, or about 6% of their total workforce from January through June 2025. However, during that same time period, those agencies brought on nearly 66,000 new hires, or roughly 3%, for a total reduction of about 3%. As of June, according to the office, the federal government still employed more than 2.2 million people.