ROGER SIMON SCORES EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Sigmund Freud Analyzes the SOTU.

RS: And when President Trump said of the Democrats, “These people are crazy!”… What did you think of that?

SF: “Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.”

RS: You’ve said that before.

SF: In another context, yes.

RS: So you think they are crazy. How’d that happen?

SF: From what I called “the narcissism of small differences.”

RS: Which is?

SF: A common enough occurrence at many dinner tables. Family members, wittingly or not, gradually assert positions—not all that different from those of the others, but enough—from their own egotistical needs and desires, with the deliberately obscured intention of singling themselves out, of taking control, and continue to do so over time until the original normative family position changes, sometimes for the better but more often for the worse.

RS: You’re saying this is the same pattern but writ large?

SF: Indeed… and with possibly catastrophic results. What was, not so long ago, your Democratic Party is pretty much what your Republican Party is today. Social programs and reforms that originally made some sense kept expanding, when a number of Democrats, impelled by this form of narcissism, demanded more and more, building on each other, until reaching the absurdities we see today in the realms of sexuality and identity, among others, that depart from any version of reality and make their holders seem, well, “crazy,” as Donald Trump put it in layman’s terms.… No doubt you read Carlyle on the French Revolution. It’s the prototype.

RS: Democrats are today’s Jacobins?

SF: So far, no guillotines, but beware… Unfortunately, the Republicans aren’t much better, only on the margins. Your entire Congress reeks of corruption. You can even smell it up here.