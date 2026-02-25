DEVELOPING: Cuba Shoots Four Dead in Clash With Florida Speedboat.

Cuban forces killed four people and wounded six others who were traveling in a speed boat with Florida tags and opened fire on the island’s border patrol, the government said.

The vessel approached within one nautical mile off the coast of Villa Clara on Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement. When security forces approached to identify the passengers, the occupants opened fire, injuring the commander of the military vessel.

US and Cuban tensions are running high as Donald Trump’s administration has effectively imposed a naval blockade on the communist-run island, and dramatically reduced its access to fuel. The president has also mused about the collapse of the six-decade-old regime.