ABIGAIL SPANBERGER’S SOTU REBUTTAL WAS JUST PLAIN WEIRD:

Having just watched Democrats beclown themselves at the State of the Union address, a clearly-nervous and fidgety Abigail Spanberger – the new governor of Virginia – had the unenviable task of trying to put a positive spin on her party’s dire and decidedly unpatriotic behavior. Like all Democrats, when faced with espousing how her party’s policies help everyday Americans, she merely resorted to attacking President Trump. The whole thing was pretty weird.

Spanberger had a few reasons to be nervous. She was the follow-up act to Trump’s barnburner of a speech that saw the president celebrate the best of America while also calling out Democrats for their skewed priorities, particularly when it comes to prioritizing illegal immigration over the safety of American citizens.

Secondly, she was under fire from the left for choosing to deliver the official Democrat response from Colonial Williamsburg … because slavery? She knows who put her in the Governor’s Mansion, so she may have been feeling the beady eyes of the radical left on her as she spoke from the House of Burgesses.