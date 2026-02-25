CHOOSING SIDES: Trump Got Democrats to Admit That Illegal Aliens Come First, Not You and Your Family.

This was a major gamble by Trump. If the Democrats had stood up, they would have one-upped Trump and his attempt to make them look nuts would've backfired. He gambled that they just couldn't do it…..and he was right. https://t.co/mWLyOXJQrf — Mark Belling (@MarkBellingShow) February 25, 2026

Should be used in every political ad for the next decade. The Democrat party is nothing but a trash heap. — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) February 25, 2026

In other words: Trump Directs and Films the Main Political Advertisement for the Midterms.