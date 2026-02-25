F-BOMBS GALORE FROM THOSE WITH TDS, BUT MY GENTLEMAN FRIEND AND I ARE THE ONES WHO GET EJECTED FROM BLUESKY: About a year ago, a parade of Democratic members of the California Assembly abandoned X (Twitter) and took up residence in the “safe spaces” of Bluesky. It’s a lonelier place. Most of them don’t get too many followers there.

Last summer, I started an account at Bluesky too. I had almost no followers there, but I didn’t open the account to get followers. I wanted to be able to tag my posts to the Assembly Members so they (or their staffers) would see them. Call it an exercise of my constitutional right to petition the government. I wanted to inform them about the folly of their latest effort (known as ACA7) to gut the California Constitution’s prohibition on state-sponsored preferential treatment based on race and sex.

My posts were perfectly civil—though I expect I was saying things some of them preferred not to hear. But within a very short period, I was unceremoniously thrown off of Bluesky—probably at the behest of one of the Assembly Members or staffers. Evidently, if you’re not a sycophant telling progressive politicians that they’re wonderful, they throw you off.

Much more recently, my gentleman friend was kind off to open an account and post for me. It’s very tame stuff–sometimes things like “Keep Discrimination Illegal: No on ACA7.” Much of it was information on polls that suggest ACA7 will lose or links to op-eds.

Still they can’t stand to hear it. Very quickly he got thrown off too.