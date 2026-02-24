DISPATCHES FROM THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF FUN CITY: Mamdani Responds to Agitators Hurling Snowballs at NYPD, Immediately Makes It Even Worse.
Mamdani was asked whether he agreed with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch that the incident in Washington Square Park on Monday was “criminal.”
PBA President Patrick Hendry called it “unacceptable and outrageous,” saying, “The individuals involved must be identified, arrested and charged with assault on a police officer. And all of our city leaders must speak up to condemn this despicable attack.”
But Hizzoner disagreed.
“I don’t from the videos that I’ve seen,” Mamdani told reporters when pressed about comments from the PBA. “It looks like a snowball fight.”
When asked how he knew those involved were “kids” — as footage appeared to show adults taking part — Mamdani just said: “I can just tell you from the video I saw, it looked like kids in a snowball fight.”
Watch:
.@NYCMayor Mamdani says the mob that pelted NYPD officers in Washington Square Park shouldn’t be charged because, in his words, “it looked like a snowball fight.”
That’s how you lose the rank and file. pic.twitter.com/yRaDJK1mED
— Benny Polatseck (@BPolatseck) February 24, 2026
Um, no. It wasn’t “kids” causing injuries to police officers, and it wasn’t a mere snowball fight between the people and the officers because the pelting was only coming from one direction, and the officers were clearly overwhelmed.
Imagine being an NYPD officer, having to be out in this weather and face this kind of abuse, and then having Mamdani add insult to injury by acting like it was harmless fun involving children.
Mamdani was on record during the Summer of Love for wanting to defund the police, and demoralizing them into quitting is one way to accomplish just that: What NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s public safety agenda could mean for NYPD.
Mamdani’s views on law enforcement have shifted since 2020. After the 2020 killing of George Floyd, he was among the Democrats calling to defund the police, writing on social media that the NYPD was “racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety.”He also referred to the department as a “rogue agency,” comments that drew sharp criticism from police unions and city officials.
In a later interview with The New York Times, Mamdani said he owed officers an apology. He has since said he no longer supports cutting the NYPD’s budget and promised to maintain current staffing levels.
Based on his statement today, I’d take him at his word back in 2020.