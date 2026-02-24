DISPATCHES FROM THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF FUN CITY: Mamdani Responds to Agitators Hurling Snowballs at NYPD, Immediately Makes It Even Worse.

Mamdani was asked whether he agreed with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch that the incident in Washington Square Park on Monday was “criminal.”

PBA President Patrick Hendry called it “unacceptable and outrageous,” saying, “The individuals involved must be identified, arrested and charged with assault on a police officer. And all of our city leaders must speak up to condemn this despicable attack.”

But Hizzoner disagreed.

“I don’t from the videos that I’ve seen,” Mamdani told reporters when pressed about comments from the PBA. “It looks like a snowball fight.”

When asked how he knew those involved were “kids” — as footage appeared to show adults taking part — Mamdani just said: “I can just tell you from the video I saw, it looked like kids in a snowball fight.”

.@NYCMayor Mamdani says the mob that pelted NYPD officers in Washington Square Park shouldn’t be charged because, in his words, “it looked like a snowball fight.” That’s how you lose the rank and file. pic.twitter.com/yRaDJK1mED — Benny Polatseck (@BPolatseck) February 24, 2026

Um, no. It wasn’t “kids” causing injuries to police officers, and it wasn’t a mere snowball fight between the people and the officers because the pelting was only coming from one direction, and the officers were clearly overwhelmed.

Imagine being an NYPD officer, having to be out in this weather and face this kind of abuse, and then having Mamdani add insult to injury by acting like it was harmless fun involving children.