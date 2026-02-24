DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE:
This is one perspective on how colleges started to become ideological monocultures: https://t.co/cPP5GkL5z5 pic.twitter.com/mA9MF6e2xh
— Nico Perrino (@NicoPerrino) February 24, 2026
DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE:
This is one perspective on how colleges started to become ideological monocultures: https://t.co/cPP5GkL5z5 pic.twitter.com/mA9MF6e2xh
— Nico Perrino (@NicoPerrino) February 24, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.