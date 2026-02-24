February 24, 2026

TWENTY MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE:

Trump and Vance would be very wise to separate themselves from Tucker — beyond the midterms, unless there’s a Sister Souljah moment from Vance over Tucker, he will be used to tank Vance’s chances in 2028: The Last Temptation of JD Vance.

Posted at 4:14 pm by Ed Driscoll