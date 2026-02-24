February 24, 2026

WHICHEVER WAY THE (LUCRATIVE) WINDS BLOW:

Also from Miller: “Trump was a permission structure for them. ‘Someone that bad can’t be the same as me, so I am not like him.’ So now they believe they can grift any way they want, because to them, he is always worse. See Tim Miller, Bulwark etc..”

Earlier (From Ed): The Atlantic’s Got a Fevah, and It Needs More Nazism!

Posted at 1:58 pm by Stephen Green