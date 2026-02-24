CHANGE? Freaking out about AI destroying jobs? Look here to see what’s really happening.

This job posting stood out to me. Anthropic is hiring an iOS developer to build mobile apps. I thought you could just vibe-code apps these days? Apparently not.

Boris Cherny, the creator of Claude Code, was asked about this recently. If this AI tool is writing most or all of Anthropic’s code these days, why is the company still hiring so many software developers?

“Someone has to prompt the Claudes, talk to customers, coordinate with other teams, decide what to build next,” Cherny replied on X. “Engineering is changing and great engineers are more important than ever.”

Let that sink in. Software development is probably the job that is most disrupted by AI. Models have gotten good at coding because it’s relatively easy to evaluate good versus bad outputs. That’s because the code either works, or it doesn’t, when deployed. This creates clear yes/no signals that are really valuable for training and fine-tuning new AI models.

So if Anthropic is still hiring more than 100 software engineers, then other types of jobs that are less impacted by AI should probably endure as well.