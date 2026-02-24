ALEX, I’LL TAKE “THINGS THAT WON’T HAPPEN” FOR $400:

“Apologize for laughing”: the perfect distillation of the modern left. https://t.co/FpaVAFLiDH — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 24, 2026

What miserable scolds.

Related (From Ed): The Ayatollah Khomeini was famously quoted as saying, “An Islamic regime must be serious in every field. There are no jokes in Islam. There is no humor in Islam. There is no fun in Islam. There can be no fun and joy in whatever is serious.” And even he’d probably be wondering today why doctrinaire leftists are such humorless scolds.