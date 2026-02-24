CHANGE: US military begins withdrawing from main base in northeast Syria, Syrian sources say. “Qasrak has been a main hub for the US-led global coalition fighting Islamic State in Syria, where US troops deployed over a decade ago, partnering with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against the jihadist group. Kurdish forces agreed last month to integrate their institutions with Damascus.”
