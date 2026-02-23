PBS NEWS: Why New Deal-era art is disappearing from U.S. Post Offices (Video).

In 2017, when there was a flashback to “FDR Appoint[ing] KKK Member to U.S. Supreme Court. Hugo Black Came From The Klu Klux Klan Wing of the Democrat Party,” we asked, “Hey, When Do the FDR Statues Come Down? Should We Take Him Off the Dime? Rename the Island?” Until then, removing the artwork commissioned by his poisonous administration, which some saw as having fascist-adjacent language and imagery, and more than a twinge of antisemitism, seems like a good first step.

In 2022, NPR didn’t seem to lose too much sleep when artwork honoring FDR’s brother was memory holed: Theodore Roosevelt statue removed from American Museum of Natural History.

Why are they shocked over this?