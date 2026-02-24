KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Gavin Newsom Wants Folks to Know He’s Down With the Struggle. “Newsom’s dyslexia is the Joe Biden’s stutter of 2026. We’re hearing a lot about it lately. Dems who can’t play a race card suddenly have childhood problems that they like to brag about having to overcome. In all of Joe Biden’s decades in Washington I never heard of his boyhood stutter until he started struggling with English during the 2020 presidential campaign. Newsom recently brought his dyslexia front and center in an attempt to dunk on Sen. Ted Cruz on X. That ended up being a huge self-own, but Democrats are incapable of being embarrassed by their own actions anymore. All it seems to have done is prompt Newsom to bust out the dyslexia excuse even more.”