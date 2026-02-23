GOOD: CDL tests will become English only.

In a press conference, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Administrator Derek Barrs said the move will “strengthen safety and integrity on America’s roads.”

In addition to testing in English, the registration system will be updated with identification verification. Noncompliant CDL training centers and carriers will also be addressed.

“What we’re doing is implementing a rule that will say there’s one language in which you can take your test – it’s English only,” Duffy said. “You take the test in English. You can’t speak English; you can’t read English – you’re not going to do well on the test.”

Most signage in America, including electronic emergency messaging, is in English.

States will be asked to disqualify drivers not meeting English proficiency standards.

“We’ve got to hold every link in the chain accountable as we move through this entire process,” Barrs said.