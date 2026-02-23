HOW IT STARTED: Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past.
—The London Independent, March 20th, 2000.
How it’s going: East Coasters battle feet of snow, bringing travel chaos, road closures and shuttered schools.
—The London Independent, today.
