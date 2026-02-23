HEH, INDEED:
BREAKING: Canada awarded gold medal after receiving two late mail-in goals at 3:00am pic.twitter.com/ewbkqfGKi0
— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) February 23, 2026
HEH, INDEED:
BREAKING: Canada awarded gold medal after receiving two late mail-in goals at 3:00am pic.twitter.com/ewbkqfGKi0
— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) February 23, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.