CHANGE: New Louisiana SNAP rules limit soda and candy purchases for 750,000 recipients.

Approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Aug. 4, 2025, the two-year pilot initiative removes soft drinks, energy drinks and candy from the list of items eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits.

State health officials said making nutritious choices is essential to building healthier communities as rates of chronic disease rise. The project is intended to direct SNAP benefits toward nutritious foods to help reduce obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and other diet-related health issues while enabling families to make healthier choices.

“This is a pivotal step toward a healthier Louisiana,” LDH Secretary Bruce D. Greenstein said. “By focusing SNAP dollars on proteins, whole grains, fruits and vegetables, we’re investing in the long-term health of Louisiana’s children and families, while reducing future health care costs. This decision ensures that nutritious choices are not only available — they’re the foundation of everyday life.”

“This waiver encourages Louisianans to put real food on the table — fresh produce, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, breads and cereals — as well as to learn to make healthier choices when reaching for a pre-prepared snack or meal,” Louisiana Surgeon General Dr. Evelyn Griffin said. “Instead of picking up a soda and a candy bar on your way to work, you might opt for a bottle of water and a banana. Small changes can have a big impact on your health when you’re making them consistently. Moving the health outcomes needle for the better is what this waiver is all about.”