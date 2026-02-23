WHY IS THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? Newsom Tells Black Audience ‘I’m Like You…960 SAT…I Cannot Read a Speech.’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Racist) basically told a group of black voters in Georgia, Vote for me. I’m stupid just like you!

While out promoting his autobiography and his likely 2028 presidential campaign, Newsom started out with the usual-usual pandering Democrats employ with black voters. Then it quickly devolved into the kind of racist condescension we’ve seen from modern-day Democrats, reaching back to when they created the Jim Crow South.

This is really something…

Gov. Newsom to a black crowd in GA: "I am like you. I'm a 960 SAT guy. I can't read." pic.twitter.com/4Gk0WKbIYz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2026

I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to impress upon you I’m like you. I’m no better than you. I’m a 960 SAT guy. And I’m not trying to offend anyone; trying to act all there if you got 940. But literally a 960 SAT guy. You’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech. Maybe I’m in the wrong business to be in.

The highest possible SAT score is 1600, and here Newsom is slowing his speech, talking in bite-sized pieces, and saying to black voters, I’m just like you. I had a lousy SAT score, and I have trouble reading.

That’s what he honestly thinks of black people. That’s what he sees when he sees black people… He sees a dumb and uneducated underclass.

Unbelievable… Actually, it’s not if you know anything about the modern Democrat Party.

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj tore into Newsom.

“His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read.” She wrote on X. “He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!!”

The corporate media and Democrats (but I repeat myself) will do their best to spin this away. I can already see Abby Phillips on CNN saying, Newsom was obviously relating to and showing empathy with everyone forgotten and left behind in this racist country. Whatever. The problem for Newsom is that it’s not 2009 anymore. That clip will never stop haunting him and is tailor-made for a 30-second campaign ad.