February 23, 2026

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: U-S-A! Yeah, That Was Fun. “These Olympic Games have seen an unfortunate share of pathetic, ungrateful Americans. Thankfully, our biggest winners have been red, white, and blue patriots. Our hockey champions have really carried the flag. The future of the United States of America is in great hands with the young men and women we’ve just seen win hockey gold.”

Posted at 9:05 am by Stephen Green