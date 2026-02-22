DON’T BE A SOFT TARGET: Hope Isn’t a Plan: Is Your Church a Sitting Duck? “I’ve been to a handful of churches that have top notch safety teams and like many, I’ve been to churches that not only had multiple unlocked and unmonitored entrances — some dark by the way — that had no safety team at all. Unfortunately, unprepared or ill-prepared is still the norm. Yes, even at events and major religious holidays that bring crowds.”