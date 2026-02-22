HE TURNS OUT TO BE RIGHT ABOUT A GREAT MANY THINGS: Trump Is Right About the Mexican-American War,

After more than a century and a half of virtual apologies and silence from America’s leading political figures, President Trump finally broke one of the oldest taboos in American politics by issuing a statement celebrating the 178th anniversary of America’s victory in the frequently maligned Mexican-American War. Although the war was condemned at the time and in later generations as a land grab perpetrated by President James Polk, in truth it was brought about by Mexico: Mexican double standards, Mexican chauvinism, Mexican intransigence, Mexican belligerence, and a Mexican attack on the army of the United States.

The road to war was set in motion by the 1845 U.S. annexation of Texas, which had been de facto independent since at least 1836 but over which Mexico still claimed sovereignty. Few, however, are familiar with the history of that time and the many factors muddying questions about the justice of the war, including Mexico’s status at the time, claims of Texan independence, and the effect these facts would have on later Mexican claims.